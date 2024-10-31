WATCH: Jennifer Lopez's 'Unstoppable' trailer releases as high-profile Affleck divorce unfolds

The hype around “Unstoppable”, which stars Jennifer Lopez and was produced by her ex-husband Ben Affleck, has intensified with the release of the trailer. It dropped on Wednesday, October 30, amid continued speculation regarding the Hollywood superstar couple’s high-profile divorce.

According to documents obtained by “TMZ”, the “Jenny From the Block” singer filed the legal documents on August 20 at the L.A. County Superior Court, without an attorney. The date of separation is listed as April 26, 2024, but the day JLo filed for divorce coincides with the second anniversary of their second ceremony in Georgia, which followed their initial wedding service in Las Vegas two months prior. Meanwhile, the biopic, which follows the incredible true story of Anthony Robles, a national wrestling champion who defied expectations to achieve his dreams, stars Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle.

According to “Hello” magazine, Robles also appears in the film as the double who performs the complex wrestling moves and stunts. He also serves as a producer alongside Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company Artists Equity. It is helmed by the Oscar-winning editor of “Argo”, William Goldenberg, who makes his directorial debut. According to the synopsis for the production: "’Unstoppable’ is the inspiring true story of Anthony Robles (Jerome), who was born with one leg but whose indomitable spirit and unbreakable resolve empowered him to defy the odds and pursue his dreams.”

"With the unwavering love and support of his devoted mother Judy and the encouragement of his coaches, Anthony fights through adversity to earn a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team. “But it will demand everything he has, physically and mentally, to achieve his ultimate quest to become an NCAA Champion." Lopez plays Robles’ mother Judy and the trailer shows her reading a fan letter to him.

It opens with her saying: "Dear Mr. Robles, I'm in the third grade and you're my hero. I wanted to tell you how much I look up to you." She added: "You make people believe in something. When they see you, they don't see someone who's missing a leg. They see someone who is unstoppable." “Unstoppable” will be released in cinemas worldwide on December 6 as well as on Amazon Prime Video on January 16.

Despite the film’s release coming on the back of Lopez and Affleck’s breakup, they are committed to its success. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck during happier times. Picture: X. Goldenberg was quoted at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere in September as saying in regards to their split: "It's always been about the movie and that's their personal business. “We just kept it about the movie. We just kept her eye on the prize."

Meanwhile, Lopez recently spoke about the divorce. She told “Interview” magazine earlier this month: "You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete.” “You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that’." She added: "Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can't be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself."