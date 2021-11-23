WATCH: Joey Rasdien & Schalk Bezuidenhout at the Durban premiere of 'New Material'

There's a video doing the rounds of Duduzane Zuma with his friends, dressed in black tie and leaving the Suncoast Cine Centre. It’s gone viral and the use of the amapiano song “Zuma Yi Star” by Lady Du has added to its popularity.

What many people do not know is that they had just finished watching “New Material”, the sequel to Riaad Moosa and Joey Rasdien’s award winning 2012 film, ”Material“. Zuma and his friends walked in a few minutes before proceedings started and people immediately started snapping pictures. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winston Innes (@winstoninnes) Even after the premiere, many of the guests, including the cast, were taking pictures with Zuma.

Before that, the spotlight was firmly on the cast of “New Material”. Moosa, Rasdien, Carishma Basday and Schalk Bezuindenhout camped it up for the camera, clearly having fun and excited that South Africans would finally see the film. Director Craig Freimond had a pensive look on his face ahead of the premiere, clearly nervous about how the invited guests would receive the sequel.

“Material” was loved by critics and fans, and saw the film walk away with a number of South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) in 2013, including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Director. In “New Material”, Cassim struggles to get decent gigs and, given his family responsibility, finds himself having to choose between loyalty to his close friend and manager Yusuf (Joey Rasdien), who has secured them some pretty dodgy shows, and accepting a career-defining opportunity. Even though there is pressure, the cast didn't want to focus too much on whether they will repeat the feat at the Saftas next year, but rather on if the film was good enough for the audience to leave the comfort of their homes and come to the cinema.