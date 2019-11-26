Former Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland wants to make her own Donna Summer biopic because the life story of the disco legend deserves to be told.
The former Destiny's Child singer is huge fan of the late disco legend and has long wanted to portray her on the big screen.
Kelly previously put herself forward to play Summer - who died from lung cancer in May 2012 at the age of 63 - in director Spike Lee's proposed movie "Spinning Gold" about Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart and the acts he discovered, which included Summer, The Village People, KISS, Gladys Knight and the Pips and The Isley Brothers.
The project was originally announced back in 2013 but has stalled for years before recently being revived with Neil's son, screenwriter Timothy Bogart, taking on directorial duties instead of Oscar winner Spike, and actor Jeremy Jordan portraying his father on screen.