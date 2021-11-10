WATCH: Lady Gaga says Patrizia Reggiani's 'strength' has stayed with her

Singer-turned-actress Lady Gaga has revealed what she took from her “House of Gucci” character. The 35-year-old pop star plays the part of Patrizia Reggiani - who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci - in the new biographical drama film, and Gaga admits that particular elements of her character have remained with her.

Speaking at the UK premiere of the movie in London's Leicester Square, she shared: "You know, a lot about Patrizia really stayed with me. Her strength really stood with me." 'Her strength really stood with me'



The queen of all queens, Lady Gaga, talking about how Patrizia Reggiani impacted her. She IS the assignment 💜 #HouseOfGucci pic.twitter.com/pSgEKZqmHS — Grazia UK (@GraziaUK) November 9, 2021 The new movie tells the story of the 1995 murder of Maurizio, who was the head of the fashion house Gucci. And Gaga revealed that she left no stone unturned in her preparation for the role, likening her approach to that of an investigative journalist and revealing that it took six months to master Patrizia's accent.