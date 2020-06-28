WATCH: Mzansi stars feature in trailer for Beyoncé's upcoming film 'Black Is King'

Several South African stars made an appearance in the trailer for Beyoncé's upcoming film "Black Is King" dropping on July 31 on Disney+. "Black Is King" is most likely a visual film based of "The Gift" album and the trailer features well known Mzansi stars such as Connie Chiume, Nandi Madida, Nyaniso Dzedze, Warren Masemola and "My Power" collaborator Moonchild Sanelly. Details about the film by Beyoncé is still unknown, however, rumours about the "Black Parade" singer shooting visuals for The Gift started floating around last year. Watch the trailer below:

Speaking about "The Gift" last year on "Good Morning America", Beyoncé wanted to make sure it was "produced by the best African producers" and said that "authenticity and heart were important" to her.

The "Spirit" singer said previously: "This is sonic cinema. This is a new experience of storytelling...

"I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn't one sound.

"It is influenced by everything from R&B, hip-hop and Afro Beats. I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline.

"Each song was written to reflect the film's storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation.

"It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me."

South African tweeps shared their excitement online seeing so many familiar faces.

