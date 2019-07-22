Angelina Jolie attends the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego. Picture: AP

Scarlett Johansson has revealed that she is thrilled that Angelina Jolie is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).



The 44-year-old actress joins an all-star cast including Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, and Kumail Nanjiani in "The Eternals", which follows a group of immortal beings with superpowers and their counterparts, the Deviants.





And Scarlett - who is getting her own "Black Widow" movie - revealed her excitement about Angelina's role and the amount of women that are being represented in the MCU.

She told E! News: "It was amazing. I mean, there's a lot of women that I hugely admire - Angelina, Salma.. .Rachel, Tessa... Natalie. It's bananas. I think it's very exciting. I think it grounds the presence of the MCU in a way. It's very exciting to see such a diverse group of people. It's awesome. And it's about time."





Natalie Portman, who played Thor's love interest Jane Foster in the first two "Thor" films, will star as a female Thor in "Thor: Love and Thunder", while Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie will be the MCU's first LGBTQI+ superhero.





And Rachel Weisz will appear in Scarlett's "Black Widow" movie.





Meanwhile, details about the hotly-anticipated "Eternals" film are being kept under wraps, but it will be based on the Marvel comics by Jack Kirby in 1976.





Fictional species the Eternals are offshoots of the evolutionary process, and they were intended to be the Earth's defenders, which sees them do battle with the Deviants.





The motion picture will be Jolie's first superhero film, but she has starred in a comic book movie before, 2008's "Wanted", an adaptation of Mark Millar and JG Jones series of the same name.





James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman and Terence Stamp also starred in the project, which was directed by Timur Bekmambetov and tells the story of an accountant who joins a secret society which his professional assassin father worked for.



