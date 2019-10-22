WATCH: The final trailer for 'Star Wars - The Rise of Skywalker'









Daisy Ridley is Rey and Adam Driver is Kylo Ren in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". Picture: Lucasfilm The final exciting trailer for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" that debuted during halftime of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” NFL game in the US between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. L ucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.



Watch the trailer here:









"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was written by J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio.

Check out the new poster for @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker. In theaters December 20. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/MLbzRXrCJb pic.twitter.com/4jwGJOaFZi — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

Here is everything you need to know about the opening night events for #TheRiseofSkywalker: https://t.co/HluWaPqf8c pic.twitter.com/VHK1b5o0t7 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019





Tickets to "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" are now available everywhere tickets are sold.





"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" opens in theaters on December 20.

