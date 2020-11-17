WATCH: TikTokers rally behind 'Ratatouille' musical concept
TikTok has become a social media app full of creators showcasing singing, dancing and acting.
Various musicals have gone viral on the video sharing app, including “Wicked”, “Hamilton” and “Mean Girls”.
Creators do covers and parody videos and share facts about their favourite musicals.
And due to the Covid-19 pandemic shutting down most musical productions across the globe, many users who love musical theatre have turned to the app to show their talent.
The original idea came about when TikToker @e_jaccs made an a cappella song paying tribute to Remy from the Pixar film in August with other users duetting the video, adding more vocals and instruments.
@e_jaccs
A love ballad #remy #rat #ratatoille #disney #wdw #disneyworld #ratlove #ratlife #rats #Alphets #StanleyCup #CanYouWorkIt♬ Ode to Remy - Em Jaccs
@danieljmertzlufft
Remy: The Musical OG Song @e_jaccs add. Vocals @cjaskier ##remy ##ratatouille ##musicaltheatre ##broadway ##singer ##musical ##disney ##fyp ##disneymusicals♬ original sound - danieljmertzlufft
Things got more organised when the a user created a @ratatouillemusical account in October, calling all actors, musicians, designers and dancers to help bring this concept to life.
@ratatouillemusical
##RatatouilleTheMusical ##musicaltheatre ##broadway ##Disney ##Ratatouille ##auditions♬ original sound - danieljmertzlufft
Since then, various theatre nerds have added their submissions for the musical.
This includes set design ideas.
@shoeboxmusicals
Sneak Peek! Stage Model RATATOUILLE: The Musical! ##setdesign ##stagemodel ##lightingdesign ##disney ##theater ##ratatouillethemusical ##ratatouille♬ original sound - Shoebox Musicals
@shoeboxmusicals
Drafting out some set ideas! REMY: The Ratatouille Musical! ##ratatouillethemusical ##stagemodel ##setdesign ##lightingdesign ##HolidayCountdown ##setmodel♬ original sound - Shoebox Musicals
Orchestration of the musical score of the TikTok Musical.
@otherhotemma
##duet with @localstupidlesbian what else am I gonna do with my Sunday evening? ##ratatouille ##ratatouillemusical ##duet ##sing ##remy ##linguine♬ A Rat In The Kitchen - olivia barrón
Art for the Playbill.
@siswij
The ##ratatouillemusical marketing department is brainstorming visuals ##playbill ##musicaltheatre ##remytheratatouille ##photoshop ##graphicdesign♬ original sound - danieljmertzlufft
Choreography for the show.
@tristanmichaelmcintyre
cookin’ up some choreo for ##ratatouillemusical 👨🍳 @rawalton4 @ratatouillemusical ##foryoupage ##fyp♬ original sound - danieljmertzlufft
And many more song submissions for the musical.
@danielruffingmusic
reposting bc I was doing this before the current one went viral ##fyp ##ratatouille ##remy ##ratatouillethemusical ##musical ##theatre ##broadway ##piano♬ original sound - Daniel Ruffing
@aaacacia_
##duet with @blakeyrouse sorry for the lack of enthusiasm but i was trying to remember it ##WeWinTogether ##fyp ##ratatouillemusical ##musical ##singer ##fyp♬ original sound - Yay Blake Rouse!!
@fettuccinefettuqueen
My official entry to the ##ratatouille musical. (Idea credit: @danieljmertzlufft ) ##ratatouillemusical ##theatrekid ##foryou ##Animation ##austok ##FYP♬ Trash is Our Treasure - Gabbi
@dontcallmeallie
This took me three days to write and I don’t know why. I HOPE YOU ALL ENJOY @ratatouillemusical ##ratatouille ##musicaltheatre ##ratatouillemusical ##fyp♬ THE SOUP from Ratatouille the Musical - Allison Kraus
@alexmoutev
A song for Linguini when he has Remy in a jar @ratatouillemusical ##ratatouille ##ratatouillemusical ##ratatouillethemusical ##ratatouillesoundtrack ##fyp♬ Linguinis song. Like Im Cooking - Alex Moutev
The voice of Remy, Patton Oswalt, got wind of the TikTok users coming together to create this musical adaptation, asking the director of the original film, Brad Bird, if he saw it on Twitter.
To which the director replied: “Whoa! It’s got a life of it’s own!!! Our baby is walking the earth! Roaming freely with plans of its own!!!“
@pattonoswalt Whoa! It’s got a life of it’s own!!! Our baby is walking the earth! Roaming freely with plans of its own!!! https://t.co/YpdVyeeDQm— Brad Bird (@BradBirdA113) November 15, 2020
Time will tell if the idea pioneered and spearheaded by Gen Z creators of TikTok will make its way to Disney headquarters.