WATCH: TikTokers rally behind 'Ratatouille' musical concept

TikTok has become a social media app full of creators showcasing singing, dancing and acting. Various musicals have gone viral on the video sharing app, including “Wicked”, “Hamilton” and “Mean Girls”. Creators do covers and parody videos and share facts about their favourite musicals. And due to the Covid-19 pandemic shutting down most musical productions across the globe, many users who love musical theatre have turned to the app to show their talent. The original idea came about when TikToker @e_jaccs made an a cappella song paying tribute to Remy from the Pixar film in August with other users duetting the video, adding more vocals and instruments.

Things got more organised when the a user created a @ratatouillemusical account in October, calling all actors, musicians, designers and dancers to help bring this concept to life.

Since then, various theatre nerds have added their submissions for the musical.

This includes set design ideas.

Orchestration of the musical score of the TikTok Musical.

Art for the Playbill.

Choreography for the show.

And many more song submissions for the musical.

The voice of Remy, Patton Oswalt, got wind of the TikTok users coming together to create this musical adaptation, asking the director of the original film, Brad Bird, if he saw it on Twitter.

To which the director replied: “Whoa! It’s got a life of it’s own!!! Our baby is walking the earth! Roaming freely with plans of its own!!!“

@pattonoswalt Whoa! It’s got a life of it’s own!!! Our baby is walking the earth! Roaming freely with plans of its own!!! https://t.co/YpdVyeeDQm — Brad Bird (@BradBirdA113) November 15, 2020

Time will tell if the idea pioneered and spearheaded by Gen Z creators of TikTok will make its way to Disney headquarters.