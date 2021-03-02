WATCH: 'Tom & Jerry' wreak havoc in eye-popping live-action animation feature

Classic rivals Tom and Jerry are ready to take the film industry by storm. “Tom & Jerry” makes its debut in the cinemas this week. Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century", forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. The ensuing cat and mouse battle causes mayhem that threatens to destroy the event planner’s career, the wedding and possibly the hotel. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspires against all three of them.

With the stakes high, the iconic characters are forced to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.

The classic animation and live-action film is directed by Tim Story and features Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney and Ken Jeong.

Watch the trailer below:

The new movie “Tom & Jerry” is the first animated/live-action film in which the duo headline, but it isn’t the first time they have played cat and mouse with human co-stars.

Tom and Jerry understand human language, can read and write, and they can talk…although, they very rarely need to.

Their communication and slapstick comedy is mostly physical and 100% universal.

Tom and Jerry fought their hilarious, never-ending battles through 114 cartoons in their original theatrical run and have been part of the culture ever since.

Overall, Tom and Jerry cartoons received 13 Oscar nominations in the Short Subject, Cartoon category, and took home seven wins.

The dynamic duo transitioned between the big screen and TV everywhere, through numerous new series and movies, before making Warner Bros. their home in 2001.

The “Tom & Jerry” legacy of laughs has grown a library of 250 individual shorts… and the chase continues!

Jerry appeared in a musical number with Gene Kelly in the feature film “Anchors Aweigh”, and he and Tom later dove into the pool with Esther Williams in “Dangerous When Wet”.

“Tom & Jerry” is the first feature-length film featuring the famous cat and mouse duo to combine animation with live-action.

In the film, Tom’s trademark scream was sourced from the original animated series, performed by co-creator William Hanna.

“Tom & Jerry” hits cinemas nationwide, on Friday, March 5.