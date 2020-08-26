WATCH: Tom Cruise surprises fans by sneaking into 'Tenet' screening

Tom Cruise surprised fans by sneaking into a London cinema to watch a screening of Christopher Nolan's new sci-fi blockbuster “Tenet”. The Hollywood action star shared a video on social media of his trip to see Christopher Nolan's new sci-fi blockbuster. The footage shows Tom sitting in the back of a London taxi which drives past landmarks such as Buckingham Palace. Cruise is also recognised by fans as the taxi stops at a set of traffic lights, despite most of his face being covered by a mask. The 58-year-old actor said: "How does that happen? I'm wearing a mask."

Cruise is then seen arriving at the cinema and poses with a poster for the film, which stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson among others.

He exclaimed: "Back to the movies."

The video also shows the “Top Gun” star giving a standing ovation as the credits roll on the flick.

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

Tom said: "Great to be back in a movie theatre anybody."

When a fan asked for his verdict on “Tenet”, Cruise replied: "I loved it."

Cruise is in the UK capital city shooting “Mission: Impossible 7”.

Production on the Paramount Pictures blockbuster had been taking place in Venice but shooting was halted as the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged Italy earlier this year.

Due to the ongoing health crisis production was moved to Longcross Studios in Surrey, England.