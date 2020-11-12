'White Gold' star Refilwe Modiselle scoops second international award
South African actress and model Refilwe Modiselle continues her winning streak this year.
Modiselle who plays the lead role of Mansa in the UK short film, “White Gold”, is celebrating another milestone.
This week, the star walked away with her second Best Actress award at the Africa Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF) in Nigeria.
AFFIF is a film festival dedicated to showcasing, celebrating and empowering filmmakers committed to social change themes in movie production across the African continent.
Commenting on her big win, Modiselle says: “This is another massive milestone accomplished in a year where the world fell apart... My fire and the momentum kept me going.”
She adds: “My second Best Actress win all the way in Nigeria. This is massive and history in the making.
“I stand to be corrected but, this is a first for a person of my nature, in the continent, especially with a story of this nature with my character. I'm deeply humbled.”
The star says this recognition means she is “breaking boundaries one step at a time with each win and move” made through this film.
“White Gold” follows the journey of Mansa, an African woman with albinism, who got her arm hacked as the result of myths and misconceptions surrounding albinism and witchcraft.
Shot on location in Walkerville, South of Joburg, the film was inspired by a true story of a young Tanzania who got mutilated by a witchdoctor.
Written and directed by UK-based filmmaker, Luke Bradford, “White Gold” made its world debut at the Pan African Film Festival, where the film scooped its first award, the Best Short Narrative.
The Pan African Film Festival 2020 took place in Los Angeles, in February.
In June, Modiselle won the Best Actress Actress at The African Film Festival (TAFF), held in Dallas, Texas.
In August, "White Gold" walked away with Best Acting honours at the Global Impact Film Festival (GIFF) in Washington DC.
The film also premiered in South Africa at the RapidLion Film Festival 2020, which was held at the Market Theatre, in March.
White Gold was nominated for the Best Humanitarian Film.
Modiselle says, while she can’t reveal any details, she’s currently working on another big project, where she is will starring alongside legendary TV and theatre stars, Nandi Nyembe and Lillian Dube.
Lastly, Modiselle was voted the “Diva Extraordinaire of The Year” award at the Feather Awards 2020.
Talk about a winning streak this year!