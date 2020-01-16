Will Smith admits the motivation for him to make a third "Bad Boys" film was the fans, because people constantly asked him to reprise his role as Detective Mike Lowrey.
The 51-year-old actor reprises his role as Detective Mike Lowrey in the third film in the buddy cop series and follow-up to "Bad Boys II", which came out in 2003.
Will knew he had to reunite with his co-star Martin Lawrence - who plays Mike's partner Detective Marcus Burnett - at some point because a third movie was the project his fans requested the most because there is so much love for his character and the original 1995 movie.