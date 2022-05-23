Women protesters storm Cannes premiere of ‘Holy Spider’ with smoke devices

A group of feminist protesters staged a dramatic scene at the Cannes Film Festival, releasing smoke from hand-held devices and displaying a long banner for the global press at the premiere of Iranian film “Holy Spider”. According to “Variety”, at the premiere of director Ali Abbasi’s female-centred thriller, roughly 12 women in formal wear gathered on the famed stairs of the Palais with raised fists, filling the space with thick black smoke and holding a scroll with a list of 129 women’s names.

Story continues below Advertisement

The list, according to the group, highlights “129 femicides in France since the last Cannes festival”. Femicide is the intentional killing of women because they are female, reports “Variety”. Security seemed unfazed by the event, allowing the protesters to be filmed and photographed.

One insider close to the production said the protest was not a co-ordinated stunt to promote the film, which is about a journalist who travels to the Iranian holy city of Mashhad to investigate a serial killer murdering sex workers. According to the website Challenges, the protest was instead tied to the documentary “Riposte Feministe” that screened in Cannes on Sunday, which is about feminist activists. The protest happened before the cast and film-makers of “Holy Spider” arrived, said the source, who added that the caravan of vehicles carrying talent was stopped briefly on the Boulevard de la Croisette before arriving at the top of the red carpet.

Story continues below Advertisement

The film is based on the grim true story of serial killer Saeed Hanaei, who believed he was on a holy mission to cleanse the streets of sin, according to the film’s synopsis. Abbasi wrote the script with Afshin Kamran Bahrami. The film stars Zar Amir-Ebrahimi and Mehdi Bajestani. Red carpet arrivals at the 75th Cannes Film Festival for the screening of the film “Holy Spider” on May 22, 2022. Director Ali Abbasi and his son, cast members Forouzan Jamshidnejad, Mehdi Bajestani, Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, Arash Ashtiani and Alice Rahimi and producers Jacob Jarek and Sol Bondy. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw This is the second feminist protest the Cannes Film Festival has seen so far.

Story continues below Advertisement