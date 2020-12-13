Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in 'Ambulance'

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will join Jake Gyllenhaal in “Ambulance”, the upcoming Michael Bay thriller, about siblings who steal an ambulance with a critical patient inside. The 34-year-old “Watchmen” actor will play Jake's brother in the upcoming Michael Bay thriller, about siblings who steal an ambulance with a critical patient inside, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Baby Driver” actress Eiza González is set to co-star as the paramedic. “Maze Runner” star Dylan O'Brien was originally in talks to play Gyllenhaal's brother in the movie but there were issues with scheduling. Abdul-Mateen signed up after “Aquaman 2” filming was delayed by several months, leaving a gap in his schedule next year.

Chris Fedak has penned the script for the movie, which is based on a 2005 Dutch script.

Abdul-Mateen's career continues to go from strength to strength, following his roles in “Watchmen” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, in which he plays Black Panther party co-founder Bobby Seale.

His horror thriller “Candyman” will be released next year, while he also has roles in the upcoming “Matrix” movie and George Miller’s “Mad Max” Furiosa spinoff.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II believes that the film industry can find a "silver lining" from the coronavirus pandemic as future productions can improve after the downtime.

Thevactor saw production on his upcoming sci-fi sequel, “The Matrix 4”, halted due to Covid-19, but he feels the downtime will lead to better movies in the future as actors and filmmakers will have had an opportunity to review their work.

Yahya said: "I think that this is an industry that does survive by finding the silver lining. I think that it will be the case that this is a time for artists, for creatives, to rejuvenate, to go back and look at footage, to look back at what they already have in the can and say, 'OK, well, this is what we're going to do better.'

"And so I hope that the response will be a lot of quality work coming out in the next year."