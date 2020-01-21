Zoe Kravitz: 'Catwoman is iconic'









Zoe Kravitz arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Zoe Kravitz says Catwoman is an "iconic character" and she can't wait to portray her on the big screen. The 31-year-old actress will play Selina Kyle and her alter-ego Catwoman in Matt Reeves' upcoming movie "The Batman" and Zoe was drawn to the role because of the soft power of the character. She said: "I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle represents really strong femininity, and I'm excited to dive into that. "I think femininity represents power, and I think it's a different kind of power than masculine power. That's something that's really interesting about Batman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very kind of masculine power, and Catwoman represents very feminine power -- slightly more complicated, and softer, too. "I like the idea that you can be soft, you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous. I think Catwoman is an iconic character."

Zoe was also full of praise for Michelle Pfeiffer, whose portrayal of super-sultry Catwoman in Tim Burton's 1992 movie 'Batman Begins' is considered to be the most iconic portrayal of the character who made her debut in the pages of DC Comics in 1940.

She said: "And then of course Michelle Pfeiffer -- her performance has always been super inspiring to me. It just felt iconic."

Zoe recently revealed she has been coming home "limping every day" from her training sessions to prepare for her role as Catwoman in 'The Batman'.

Zoe said: "It's going really well. It's very exciting. I've been training a ton too, which has been great and hard. It's very physical. I come home just limping every day."

Meanwhile, director Matt revealed that the 'Batman: Year One' comic strip has inspired the story, but it isn't limited to just a single tale.

Matt explained: "Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One.

"It's just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously, we're not doing an origin tale or anything like that.

"We're doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that's emotional and yet is really about him being the world's greatest detective and all the things that for me since I was a kid, made me love Batman."