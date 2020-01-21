Zoe Kravitz says Catwoman is an "iconic character" and she can't wait to portray her on the big screen.
The 31-year-old actress will play Selina Kyle and her alter-ego Catwoman in Matt Reeves' upcoming movie "The Batman" and Zoe was drawn to the role because of the soft power of the character.
She said: "I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle represents really strong femininity, and I'm excited to dive into that.
"I think femininity represents power, and I think it's a different kind of power than masculine power. That's something that's really interesting about Batman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very kind of masculine power, and Catwoman represents very feminine power -- slightly more complicated, and softer, too.
"I like the idea that you can be soft, you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous. I think Catwoman is an iconic character."