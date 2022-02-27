“The Batman” star Zoe Kravitz tried to forget past versions of Catwoman to make sure she put her own stamp on the character. The 33-year-old actress admitted her take on Selena Kyle's alter ego - who has been played by the likes of Halle Berry in the past - is different because director Matt Reeves had his own unique ideas for the movie.

Zoë said: “It was really about, for me, just trusting the story that Matt [Reeves]’s written, and doing my best to almost forget about the idea of Catwoman and what she means culturally and really just focus on telling the story.” The star also reflected on working on such a large-scale production, explaining how it's important not to focus on that aspect.

She added: “It’s kind of about forgetting that you’re on a big movie set, because when you treat it like a big movie and it becomes impersonal, it’s harder to create something that has depth and heart.” Zoë admitted even though ‘The Batman’ is such a huge blockbuster, the cast and crew’s heart and dedication made it feel smaller in a good way. She told SFX magazine: “Everyone was just running around and doing what they could to help, everyone cared so much and went above and beyond for their job. So there was something that felt like everyone’s here to make something important that we care about.”