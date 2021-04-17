Zola Nombona and Thishiwe Ziqubu embrace queer love in ‘Trapped’

To many, the thought of “coming out” can be daunting, which may lead to some living in misery because they are not sure how their family would react to their truth. This is the case with Ayanda, played by (Zola Nombona) who has managed to keep her sexuality a secret until she finds her mother at her doorstep the evening her girlfriend throws her a party. A film by Athi Petela, it follows the life of Ayanda whose double life comes crashing down around her when a surprise visit from her mother, played by Amanda Quwe, disrupts the carefully constructed closet she hides in. Torn between family, societal politics and career expectations, Ayanda ruins her relationship with Thando, played by Thishiwe Ziqubu, her adoring and devoted partner. Zola Nombona and Thishiwe Ziqubu. PIcture: Leeroy Jason Caught in the middle of all the drama is Ross, played by Thami Dish, the straight-talking witty friend whose only aim is to repair all their woes and live happily ever after.

Thami Dish. Picture: Leeroy Jason

Commenting on the film, Petela explains, “The film showcases the juxtaposition of how acceptance leads to true happiness, but self-rejection leads to sadness.

“In addition, the film challenges the norms as it addresses representation, diversity, queer love and duty through the lens of sexuality in South Africa.”

She adds: “Gay and lesbian people in South Africa always become part of stories as opposed to being at the forefront of their own storytelling.

“The LGBTQI community deserves stories that they own and are told in their voices. This is my labour of love and offering to the LGBTQI community,” concluded Petela.

Echoing Petela’s statement, co-founder of Africa Rising International Film Festival Lala Tutu says, “We are excited for South African audiences to experience this film and the authentic storyline that it captures.

“Trapped, is a creatively shot film written by a salient writer and trailblazing producer, Athi Petela, which explores the important themes of transformation and inclusivity.”

Will Ayanda succeed in keeping her secret life a mystery? Will she come to terms with herself enough to reveal her truth to her mother?

Catch all the drama in the new rom-com “Trapped” on Sunday, April 18, on SABC 1 at 7:30pm.