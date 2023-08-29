Adam Sandler’s new Netflix movie breaks his Rotten Tomatoes record

‘You’re So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah’, the latest movie by American comedian Adam Sandler, has beaten the Rotten Tomatoes scores set by his previous works, including ‘Hustle’. ‘You’re So Not Invited to my Bat Mitzvah’ is Sandler’s best-reviewed movie to date, with a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, beating ‘Happy Gilmore’, ‘The Waterboy’ and ‘Grown Ups’.

The movie also dethroned his previously highest-rated flick, ‘Hustle’, 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, a basketball drama in which Sandler stars as a recruiter for the National Basketball Association [NBA]. The record may be an even sweeter victory, given that the movie stars two of Sandler’s daughters in real life, Sadie and Sunny, and his wife Jackie. Sandler has been producing comedic flicks for decades and is arguably one of the funniest actors alive. He is still making hit movies.

The coming-of-age movie was released on Friday and has already made its way into the top spot of Netflix's top ten movie list. It focuses on the complexities of Jewish families and the importance of family, according to director Sammi Cohen in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "Adam is doing everything right. He's producing, he's acting, and he's being a dad. The whole family—he, the girls, and Jackie—are all really talented, and they are the most hardworking group of people I think I've ever met. And Sadie and Sunny in particular were really interested in the filmmaking... The cast of kids as a whole, some of them want to be writers and directors, and that was just a fun thing too, to see and help foster that kind of creative itch as well," Cohen was quoted saying in EW.