Warner brothers have struggled with making a success of the DC Comics film adaptations. While many have been in the middle of the road, a couple have stood out.
One of which was Shazam praised for its comedic and entertaining storyline. Now, we have another comedic adaptation film: “Birds Of Prey And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn”.
The film starts with Harley’s breakup with the Joker. She abuses Joker’s influence over Gotham for a while after but once she sends him a message of how she is over him, the whole of Gotham knows too.
With this, everyone who Harley has wronged comes for revenge and Harley must do whatever she can to survive. Along the way, she encounters the young Cassandra Cain as well as the rest of the Birds of Prey.
DC has crafted one of its best comic adaptation films. Birds of Prey is similar to Shazam but even more similar to the likes of the Deadpool films.
The acting is impeccable, with Margot Robbie shining through as Harley Quinn once again. Everyone else in the cast provides a great performance with only Ewan Mcgregor's character having a few hiccups.
And finally, Birds of Prey is grounded more in reality than most superhero storylines. We have a very human Harley, with the average humans who make up the Birds of Prey (except for Black Canary and her voice-related powers), and the villainous duo of Black Mask and Victor Zsasz, both humans who seek control of Gotham. Overall, it creates a more relatable viewing experience.