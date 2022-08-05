'Bullet Train' delivers endless action but struggles with its comedic tone

“Bullet Train” will definitely hit the mark for those enticed by the action and fun shown in the trailer, but the movie’s comedic moments don’t always hit. The movie is the latest from the “Deadpool 2” and “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw” director David Leitch, who certainly has nailed the skill of making action scenes entertaining.

Story continues below Advertisement

The movie is a big budget popcorn film and in that regard it succeeds. It tells the story of five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train who find out their mission has something in common. The outlandish story is certainly something that we’ve seen before but it is made engaging by fresh takes and decisions that characters in the movie make. Leitch’s skill in directing action scenes cannot be downplayed as there have been many movies that fall apart because of their action scenes.

“Bullet Train” does not have that issue because the action scenes are the strongest part of the movie. The Achilles' heel of the film is it’s comedy. The movie does swing big with numerous gags and lines that are funny but they don’t always connect or land. The film pushes for quantity instead of quality with the physical and scripted comedy featured. An intentional effort to refine the comedy would have benefited the movie, but that being said, “Bullet Train” is still worth watching.

Story continues below Advertisement

The movie also ends up feeling like a spiritual sequel to another action comedy “The Lost City”, which released earlier in the year. The movie also includes an appearance by international pop performer, Bad Bunny. Picture: Bullet Train/Twitter The connection between the films is very apparent for those paying close attention to the screen but I won’t go into much detail as it contains spoilers. It is clear that the actors in “Bullet Train” are all having fun and know what movie they are in, which adds to the enjoyment.

Story continues below Advertisement

Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry all get ample time to shine and their scenes together are great as they find themselves in outlandish situations. The movie also includes an appearance by international pop performer Bad Bunny, who is beginning his career in movies and TV. The singer has a memorable role in the movie which will delight fans, but also gives him a chance to learn the ropes. If you are looking for a fun movie then “Bullet Train” is worth a watch as it delivers interesting and unexpected action, with an outlandish plot which will entertain you for two hours.

Story continues below Advertisement