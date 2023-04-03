‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ is action-packed and funny with endless charm

The last thing a person expects is for a movie about a fantasy tabletop role-playing game to be a knock-out, but “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is an absolute joy. The film sees a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary role-playing game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure. I was most surprised by how well the film is written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The duo, both of whom grew up as avid D&D players, have already shown a talent for comedy and heroics, having written the screenplay for “Spider-Man: Homecoming” starring Tom Holland, as well as “Horrible Bosses”, but this feels like a huge step in successfully levelling up.

Directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley and Chris Pine on the set of “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” from Paramount Pictures and eOne. The tone works very well, with the movie balancing large-scale action sequences, wit and great comedic moments that work well in the world that has been created on screen. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is great to watch on your own or with a family as it is just a wholly enjoyable film-going experience that you would want to likely go see again soon. If the movie does well, I fully expect a sequel to be announced promptly.

The film features an all-star cast led by Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Daisy Head and Chloe Coleman. Justice Smith plays Simon, Chris Pine plays Edgin, Regé-Jean Page plays Xenk, Sophia Lillis plays Doric and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” from Paramount Pictures and eOne. Justice Smith plays Simon, Sophia Lillis plays Doric, Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga and Chris Pine plays Edgin in “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” from Paramount Pictures and eOne. It’s difficult to single out any one particular actor as the whole cast works so extremely well together.

The film makes excellent use of its 2h14 minute run-time as every one of the main characters introduced gets a moment to shine, and no one feels short-changed or under-developed. The world-building does a great job of helping to understand the motivations of the villains. If you are looking for a fun movie to go watch this weekend that has great action, but isn’t too violent, and contains a lot of fun, then “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is definitely a must-see.