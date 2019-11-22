This image released by 20th Century Fox shows Christian Bale, right, and Matt Damon in a scene from the film, "Ford v. Ferrari." Picture: AP

Christian Bale’s performance in "Ford v Ferrari" shows why he is one of the most applauded actors.

Based on a true story, the movie tells the story of automotive legend Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and his British driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale).

They are recruited by Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) and Lee Lacocca (Jon Bernthal) to develop the Ford GT40 which is to take part in the 1966 24-hour Le Mans race.

At first glance, "Ford v Ferrari" might come across as a movie that will appeal to car enthusiasts only. However, it’s a compelling story about two men and their love for all things racing.

Bale, especially, shines as Miles. His portrayal of the British driver is funny and endearing. He inhabits the role and knows exactly how to play the audience during Miles’s journey to Le Mans.

As Shelby, Damon also gives a believable performance.

The chemistry between the actors is what keeps the film going throughout the running time.

Director James Mangold does a great job balancing the emotional moments with the faced-paced racing set pieces.

The screenwriters, Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, did a phenomenal job in balancing car jargon in a way that allow those who aren’t familiar with it to keep up.

The dialogue flows beautifully with all the actors coming across as real people.

Although the score is a bit on the predictable side, it does evoke the necessary emotions throughout the film.

Overall, "Ford v Ferrari" gives viewers a look inside the minds of people who adores cars, and the up and downs race drivers go through.

And again, Bale, especially, shines as the lead actor in the movie, and he gives one of his best performances thus far.