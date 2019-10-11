Will Smith, portraying Junior, in the Ang Lee film "Gemini Man." Picture: Paramount Pictures via AP

Henry Brogan (Will Smith) is an ageing government assassin who wants to retire when his clone, Junior, is sent after him thanks to the corrupt Gemini department.

Rating: 2/5







This movie has a great premise but horrible execution. Lee is a phenomenal director when it comes to visuals and thought-provoking storytelling, however, action movies require a different skill set which Lee made apparent he doesn’t possess.





The scenes jump from a first person view to a wide shot, to extreme close-ups and weird tracking shots.

Furthermore, the fight sequences were sped up for no reason and made the film feel like a video game instead of an action film.





Slo-mo sequence were also used but for no apparent reason other than utilizing the 3D effect. The movie also fairs poor with the face mapping special effects that were used to make the actor appear younger. In still shots, Junior does look like a younger Smith, however, as soon as he is in motion it resembles that ‘CGI uncanny-valley’.





Junior has one expression during the film and the eyes are a dead giveaway that this is indeed make believe.





This also explains why so many of the fight scene occur in the dark. It’s easier to mask CGI that way.





Purposeful echoes in a room are used for environmental effect but this made the actors dialogue difficult to interpret.





David Benioff, co-creator, showrunner and writer of "Game of Thrones" is also credited for the screenplay in this movie which explains why the writing felt so remedial.