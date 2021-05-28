John Krasinski does it again with 'A Quiet Place II'

Rating 4/5

“A Quiet Place II” is one of the best sci-fi horror/thriller movies with director John Krasinski taking all the best parts of the first film and making the sequel even more compelling.

Following the events at their home, the Abbott family is facing another challenge as they have to venture to the unknown outside world, where the deadly creatures aren’t the only threats.

When it comes to films horror/thriller films aren’t something I am really keen on, but “A Quiet Place” changed my mind with regards to telling a gripping human story without losing a sense of suspense.

This sequel shows that his success wasn’t just a fluke with Krasinski taking what worked in the first film, and making the sequel an even more compelling movie to watch.

What makes this film series a joy to watch, is the sound design and non-verbal acting.

Making a film with very little dialogue while still telling a complete story isn’t easy.

The sound design of this film is really where it shines since we often jump to the perspective of Regan Abbott (Millicent Simmonds) who is deaf, and we are in kept complete silence.

Simmonds’ performance is nothing short of stellar. Emily Blunt yet again pulls at your heartstrings as the mother (Evelyn Abbott) who has very little time to process things as she has to be in survival mode for the kids.

Blunt gives a spectacular performance and as a viewer you keep rooting for her to make it out of the hellish situation with what’s left of her family.

I also have to commend Krasinski on his use of jump scares.

They tend to be few and far between, but when they do happen they are impactful and keep you on the edge of your seat.

“A Quiet Place II” is a great movie and shows that show, not tell, is always the best option for making a compelling film.

“A Quiet Place II” is showing in cinemas nationwide.