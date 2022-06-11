Jurassic World Dominion brings the dinosaurs, frights and nostalgia in saga conclusion

Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow bring this huge saga to a epic and surprisingly frightening conclusion.
“Jurassic World Dominion” reunites the beloved cast from the original “Jurassic Park” trilogy with the cast from “Jurassic World“, and delivers a fun, action-packed ensemble film that will have many audiences - young and old - hooked.
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are very much front and centre in the movie but they are also joined by Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill from the “Jurassic Park” films, to deliver a breathtaking new adventure that spans the world.
The story takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed, and dinosaurs now live— and hunt — alongside humans all over the world.
This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.
Trevorrow manages to marry the legacy of the first film trilogy and that of “Jurassic World” in a commendable and fun way.
The legacy cast have more then there fair share of screen time, and for those who grew up on “Jurassic Park”, this movie will definitely bring live up to the nostalgia.
In terms of the film itself, well, if you have watched the first two films in the “Jurassic World” saga, then you will no doubt enjoy this third instalment which ramps up the dinosaur action, the stakes and somewhat surprisingly the scares.
Many parents brought their children to the screening I attended, and while the teenagers in the audience fared quite well, there were some parts of the film that did have me concerned about a few of the pre-teens in our audience.
The film does have a PG13 age restriction and the film takes full advantage of that.
“Jurassic World Dominion” does feel too scary for children below the age of 10, and if parents decide to make their viewing one with the whole family, parents would need to be alert to how their younger kids are doing.
The “Jurassic World” saga has always known what it is, and while there are some expecting the film to have expert level world building and its logic thoroughly explained, these have always been popcorn films meant to entertain and thrill.
If you are looking to have the psychosocial nuances of human and dinosaur co-habitation fully explored in this movie, then this is not the film for you.
One pleasant surprise was the representation. It was so wonderful seeing a number of black actors on screen in sizeable roles. It felt effortless but also of significance.
“Jurassic World Dominion” is worth the price of admission as it delivers on the action and dinosaurs. If you are wanting a fun film that you don’t have to think too hard about, this is it.
Rating: 7/10
“Jurassic World Dominion” is currently showing at cinemas, nationwide.