It's been a rocky road for video game properties being turned into feature films, and "Sonic The Hedgehog" shows that the tide is turning.
Rating: 3.5/5
Based on the popular Sega game, "Sonic The Hedgehog" follows the extraterrestrial speedster as he finds a home on Earth after he fled his home world.
Sonic (Ben Schwartz) ends up staying under the radar but after new forms of his powers present themselves, the US government tasks Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) to find him and neutralise the possible threat.
When the first trailer of this movie dropped last year, the internet was collectively horrified with the character design which led to the film being pushed back from its initial release date; giving the VFX studio time to redesign Sonic and make him more faithful to the video games.