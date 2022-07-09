‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is a fun film full of heart that families get to enjoy together

In “Thor: Love and Thunder”, director Taika Waititi delivers what is easily one of the most fun entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”. Waititi also delivers a movie that is the most kid-friendly MCU in recent years.

The movie reminds audiences of just how much fun and light there is to be had in the Marvel movies given how accustomed viewers have grown to having heavy stakes. The film is also shorter than what audiences are used to when it comes to Marvel movies sitting at just about two hours long. If anything, “Thor: Love and Thunder” could have used an extra 15 minutes to fill up on scenes with Natalie Portman’s The Mighty Thor, and scenes of the main villain, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

There are times when it feels like their stories move too fast to allow viewers to get fully emotionally invested, which a few more minutes of the film could have aided in – all without compromising on the tone. Despite the film being the fourth in Thor’s story, and the third with Portman’s Dr Jane Foster, this is the best depiction of Thor and Jane’s relationship. The movie takes time to expanded upon their relationship, and Waititi should be commended for being able to do that without it slowing down the story.

Bale is great as Gorr the God Butcher, and the film could have really used more of him. He should be commended for delivering a film that is very kid-friendly but also touches on LGBTQIA+ themes. It feels like the Oscar winner was deliberate in walking that line between showing LGBT themes in a digestible way to children who may get the most enjoyment out of this movie as opposed to adults.

That being said, there are moments that come close to being too adult, but kids may also have those moments go over their heads. There is definitely a lot for adults to enjoy, viewers just need to temper their expectations. Director Taika Waititi as Korg and Chris Hemsworth as Thor on the set of Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Picture: Jasin Boland Marvel Studios There are also fun cameos throughout the movie, as well as post-credit scenes that fans will enjoy analysing and speculating about where the next Thor adventure/appearance will be.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” really plays to Waititi’s strengths, which is injecting a story with heart and fun. For those expecting a grandiose story with stakes as equal to “Thor: Ragnarok”, this movie will fall short, but if you go in just expecting an enjoyable film that the family can laugh along with, then this film will certainly deliver. Rating: 7.5/10