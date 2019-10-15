Zoe Kravitz cast as Catwoman in 'The Batman'









Zoe Kravitz attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. Picture: AP "Big Little Lies" star Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman in Matt Reeves "The Batman", starring Robert Pattinson in the title role. Catwoman is an anti-heroine in the world of Batman, and at times also seen as a love interest of the caped crusader. In recent weeks, the role came down to Kravitz, Zazie Beetz of "Joker", "Baby Driver's" Eiza Gonzalez and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander. Kravitz won out, despite some worry about scheduling issues with "Fantastic Beasts", reports variety.com. The pre-production work on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics film is expected to start later this year. No official start date has been set, although according to sources, filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020. "The Batman" is scheduled to release on June 25, 2021.

Reeves, the filmmaker behind the last two "Planet of the Apes" sequels, took over "Batman" directing duties from Ben Affleck in January 2017. Affleck departed his role as Batman following "Justice League", allowing Reeves to pick his own Bruce Wayne.

Pattinson has replaced Affleck to be the caped crusader. He will be seen as the superhero in Reeves' upcoming film. The casting decision made way for backlash on social media, in fact a petition was filed to reconsider the call.

"To be honest, it was less vitriolic than I was expecting... It's much more fun when you're an underdog. There's no expectations of you," Pattinson said in an interview to variety.com.

The film is expected to resurrect the film franchise with fresh energy, and star appeal.