"Big Little Lies" star Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman in Matt Reeves "The Batman", starring Robert Pattinson in the title role.
Catwoman is an anti-heroine in the world of Batman, and at times also seen as a love interest of the caped crusader.
In recent weeks, the role came down to Kravitz, Zazie Beetz of "Joker", "Baby Driver's" Eiza Gonzalez and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander. Kravitz won out, despite some worry about scheduling issues with "Fantastic Beasts", reports variety.com.
The pre-production work on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics film is expected to start later this year.
No official start date has been set, although according to sources, filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020. "The Batman" is scheduled to release on June 25, 2021.