WATCH: Alfred Ntombela, Sans Moonsamy, Nadia Jaftha star in 'Who's My Daddy'

Celebrated funnyman Alfred Ntombela joins filmmaker Sans Moonsamy and social media influencer Nadia Jaftha in a comedy guaranteed to make your belly ache. “Who’s My Daddy” is set for release in cinemas nationwide on September 2.

Produced by Moonsamy’s Sandman Productions, the comedy follows Prikesh (Moonsamy), Emma (Jaftha) and Alfie (Ntombela) as they come together under weird circumstances and end up giong on a wacky journey to try and find Prikesh’s long lost father. Prikesh has never known his father and after being humiliated on a TV show he realises its time to grow a pair and find his father. Emma is a British journalist, who will lose her internship in South Africa if she doesn’t get a story published soon and unwittingly lands the story of Prikesh.

Alfie is an entertainment agent and after losing his last and only client, he is forced to take on Prikesh. The story sees the three “losers” travel from Johannesburg to Durban to go on the greatest DNA heist of all time. Jaftha took to Instagram to share the trailer that’s packed with bellyful laughs.

A-lister actress, Khanyi Mbau, comedian and presenter, Jason Goliath, Bash with Tash, Prev Reddy, Matthew J Govender and Logie Naidoo among others are also set to star in this 104-minute long comedy. She captioned her post: “Oh ya.. this happened 😂❤️ Out in cinemas in September 👀😩.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Jaftha (@nadiajaftha) Eager fans flooded the comment sections with some good feedback.

“Hahahaahahahah I’m hawling. This is a must see😂😂😂😂,” commented the.fash.god. “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” star, RushTush wrote: “OMGGGGG my girl hehehe WATCHHHHH PARTY? I’m coming ❤️👏🏽.” ander__kind said: “Seems like this will be the comedy of the year😂😂.”

