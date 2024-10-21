WATCH: Get ready for Halloween with these spine-chilling horror films

With Halloween coming up on October 31, now is the perfect time to get into the spooky mood with some scary movies. From haunted houses to creepy dolls, these horror films will give you all the chills you need before the big day.

M3GAN (2023) If you enjoyed “Chucky,” “M3GAN” is the next must-watch in the killer doll genre. This film follows a roboticist Gemma creates AI doll “M3GAN” for her niece, Cady. The doll becomes self-aware, eliminating anyone who threatens Cady. As M3GAN’s protective instincts turn deadly, Gemma must confront her creation's dark side to save them from its uncontrollable rampage. This chilling horror explores the dangerous intersection of technology and human emotion.

Pinky Pinky (2022) Based on a South African urban legend, “Pinky Pinky” tells the unsettling story of a monster lurking in school bathrooms. In this retelling, a girl at an all-girls boarding school faces not only a supernatural threat but also a real-life predator. This creepy reinvention of local folklore has drawn comparisons to Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” Final Destination (2000) “Final Destination,“ follows a group of friends who escape death thanks to a premonition.

However, they soon discover that death does not like to be cheated, and they start dying in freak accidents. They must uncover how to break the cycle before it's too late, knowing the sinister force will claim each of them one by one. Annabelle (2014) “Annabelle,” follows Mia and John Form, whose vintage doll becomes possessed after a home invasion by a Satanic cult.

The couple experiences terrifying supernatural occurrences, leading Mia to seek help to protect her family from the malevolent force attached to the doll. It's a chilling prequel to “The Conjuring.” Talk to Me (2023) This original horror film centres on a group of teens who get more than they bargained for when they use a possessed hand to summon spirits. “Talk to Me” is a fresh take on the horror genre, blending coming-of-age themes with supernatural thrills. It’s a must-watch for those seeking an innovative and well-written horror story.

Malignant (2021) From the mind of James Wan, “Malignant” takes psychological horror to a new level. When Madison begins having terrifying visions of murders, she realises they’re happening in real-time. As she digs deeper, a dark connection to her past is revealed. With unexpected twists and shocking visuals, “Malignant” offers a thrilling and unpredictable horror experience. IT (2017) Stephen King's iconic novel “IT” gets a terrifying adaptation in this 2017 horror hit.

The small town of Derry is plagued by Pennywise, a shape-shifting clown that emerges every 27 years to feast on fear. With its unsettling atmosphere and a brilliant performance from Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, “IT” delivers both jump scares and psychological terror. The Curse of La Llorona (2019) Inspired by the Latin American legend of the weeping woman, “The Curse of La Llorona” brings the tragic ghost story to life. After being cursed for drowning her children, the spirit haunts a family in this slow-burn supernatural horror.

The film masterfully combines folklore with modern terror, creating an atmospheric experience that leaves a lasting impression. The Conjuring (2013) Based on real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, “The Conjuring” is often hailed as one of the best horror films in recent years. The story revolves around the Warren’s investigation, as they help the Perron family, who are haunted by dark forces in their new farmhouse in Rhode Island. The Warrens uncover the house's sinister history.

The Nun II (2023) For fans of gothic horror, “The Nun II” is set in the remote French countryside, where Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) faces “Valak,” the demon nun. Teaming up with novice nun Debra (Storm Reid), they investigate a series of demonic murders across Europe, racing to stop “Valak's” reign of terror and perform a miracle demanded by the Vatican. These films are sure to get your heart racing and keep you on edge, as Halloween gets closer.