Why did Natalie Portman return to ‘Thor’? Because she is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ::Thor: Love and Thunder“ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and 5-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since “Thor: The Dark World” in 2013.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 41-year-old actress told Variety: "I feel like it's the phase of my career where I'm really trying to just impress my kids. "My 5-year-old and my 10-year-old (now 11) were so enthralled by this process, getting to visit the set and see me dressed up in a cape. It made it really cool.” Natalie added: "You know, it's very rare that my kids are like, 'Please go to work!' Usually, it's quite the opposite."

Taika Waititi, director of the Marvel flick — the fourth in the “Thor” franchise starring Chris Hemsworth as the titular Marvel superhero — called the return of Thor’s love interest as a “real mindf***” for the demigod. Recently, the 46-year-old film-maker said: "It's been about eight years. She's had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene, and is now dressed like you. It's a real mindf*** for Thor." Director Taika Waititi, from left, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson participate during the "Thor: Love And Thunder" portion of the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego. Picture: AP Taika really wanted the Oscar winner — who is beloved by millions of “Star Wars: fans for her role as Padmé Amidala, the love interest of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), in the prequel trilogy - to "be part of the adventure" when he was penning the screenplay.

Story continues below Advertisement