Win tickets to a pre-screening of 'Bloodshot' (Joburg Only)

Based on the bestselling comic book, Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) is an elite soldier recently killed in action, brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation.

With an army of nanotechnology in his veins he’s an unstoppable force – the strongest warrior the corporation has ever created – and able to heal instantly.

But in upgrading his body, the company is also manipulating his mind and memories. As he begins to remember his past life, Ray isn’t sure what’s real and what’s not – but he’s determined to take back control.

'Bloodshot' trailer.

A superhero not just trying to get the bad guys, but trying to figure out if he can trust what’s in his own mind? That’s heavy stuff – and that was precisely the draw for Vin Diesel.

After creating unforgettable big-screen characters in such movies as the "Fast and Furious" series, "xXx", and "The Chronicles of Riddick", among many others – not to mention his vocal turns in "The Iron Giant" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" – Diesel was ready to sink his teeth into his first on-screen superhero role, and with "Bloodshot", Diesel was drawn to the opportunity to create a character just as memorable.

Not to mention that bringing to life the most popular character in Valiant Comics’ lineup provided a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.