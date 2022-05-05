3 new songs you should add to your playlist this week

This past week has been all about Future. Since he announced the release date for his ninth studio album, “I Never Liked You”, fans have been waiting with bated breath to hear what the polarising rapper has under his sleeve this time around. Apart from Future, there were also big releases from global stars Khalid, Justin Bieber, Sam Smith and Giveon. Closer to home, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Shimza and Abidoza also released some new music.

With plenty to choose from, it wasn’t easy rounding up just three releases, but here goes: Zandimaz – Maphupho ft. Zee Nxumalo House DJ and producer Zandimaz has seamlessly transitioned from the genre she’s known for to Amapiano.

Having firmly established herself as one of the best house DJs around over the past few years, Zandimaz entered the Yanos market with a bang with “Emathandweni” in 2020, which is now certified platinum. Her latest release “Maphupho” features Zee Nxumalo and has already been going viral on TikTok with over one million views over the past week. The full version of the viral song does not disappoint. Abidoza – Diamond Walk ft. Cassper Nyovest and DJ Sumbody

Despite not having the same recognition and clout as some of his more popular peers, Abidoza’s abilities as a producer are well respected within amapiano circles. While his work with Major League DJz has helped him grow his brand, it was last year’s huge Cassper Nyovest hit “Siyathandana” that truly elevated him. Smartly, he teams up with Cassper once more for his new single, “Diamond Walk”. They might have a mother big tune here.

Future – Wait For U ft. Drake and Tems ATL Jacob, the Atlanta producer behind this song, masterfully opens it with a sample of Tems’ vocals from “Higher", a song off her debut EP “For Broken Ears”. Tems’ unmistakable voice is soothing and full of heart as usual right from the onset here. This opening sets the stage for Future and Drake to pour their hearts out about how their jobs keep them away from enjoying fruitful relationships with the women that they love and how they take drugs to cope with all the pressure.