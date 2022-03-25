3 new songs you should add to your playlist with Nasty C among those leading the pack

Now that the first quarter of the year is almost behind us, many of the music world's heavy hitters are starting to get heated up. This is the time of year where the cream of the crop start flexing their muscle and showcasing what they're capable of.

This weeks New Music Friday has presented more than a few goodies, particularly on this side of the continent. Here are some of our favourite tunes: Nasty C - “Can't Imagine”

Nasty C hasn't quite found his fifth gear since the release of his heavily promoted and internationally marketed 2020 album, ’Zulu Man With Some Power’. He's scratched around and experimented with different sounds over the past two years, with mixed results. "Stalling", a RnB-leaning record which he released early last month, is definitely a step in the right direction and has been a fan favourite ever since.

His new single "Can't Imagine" departs from that winning sound as he returns to rapping venomously and flexing his lyrical prowess. But it works, and it's good to hear him in full flow confidently claiming his throne and firing back at his naysayers. Nota, with whom Nasty C has had a few run ins on social media, catches a few subliminal shots here.

K.O - “Emoyeni” Despite over 15 years in the industry and several incredible milestones, K.O is releasing music at such a frightening pace that you'd think he's a new SoundCloud rapper with a point to prove. But maybe the 41-year-old does have a point to prove as he enters what are surely the final years of his career at the top of the rap game.

Not only has he been releasing solo singles regularly, he's also been jumping on songs alongside his Skhandaworld artists Roiii, DJ Mr. X, Loki, Ma-E and Just Bheki. "Emoyeni", which dropped with a video, continues on the sound that K.O has been mastering over the past few years. This one's definitely worth a listen. Rema - “Time N Affection” ft. Chris Brown

Rema has been relatively quiet this past year. Having burst onto the scene in 2019 with "Iron Man", "Corny" and "Dumebi", which former US President Barack Obama famously added to his annual summer playlist, the Nigerian afrobeats star has been hot and cold. After a couple of mixtapes and EP releases, Rema today released his debut album, Rave & Roses. The album's lead single, "Time N Affection" sees him return to his best over a slow, smooth and bouncy production by 1 Mind and London. Chris Brown, who's featured on the single, steals the show though with a confident and considered verse.