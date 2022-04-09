3 songs you need in your life this week

After picking a strictly local list of songs last week, we are back to regular scheduled programming. While local is still lekker, and our list still has South African presence, we made room for some of the impressive new international releases this week.

Pusha T - Neck & Wrist ft. Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams Pusha T has always been able to pull massive features in his music. On “Daytona” – his most recent and, arguably, his best album – he featured heavyweights Rick Ross and Kanye West. Prior to that he pulled the likes of Chris Brown, Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar and Future for guest verses and hooks on his projects.

This time around, Pusha T enlists the services of none other than veterans Jay-Z and Pharrell. As has become the norm now, Jay-Z turns back the clock to deliver a stellar verse where he dissects wealth and black excellence, while Pharrell plays his part with a hazy and flamboyant hook. Focalistic - Sjepa ft. Mellow & Sleazy, M.J

After months of teasing the single at his countless shows across the continent and parts of Europe, South African amapiano star Focalistic has finally released “Sjepa”. On first listen, “Sjepa” hits all the right spots and may yet continue the Pitori artist's streak of hit records that includes a run of massive tunes like “Champion Sound” and “Ke Star Remix” with Davido, as well as “Gupta” with Mr JazziQ. Mellow & Sleazy, one of the best producer duos around (and there’s many) deliver as per usual with a banging beat.

Camilla Cabello - Psychofreak ft. WILLOW Camilla Cabello is a bonafide global star. On her new album, “Familia” which landed today, the Cuban-American singer attempts to continue on her scorching run and solidify herself as one of the world's biggest pop stars. “Psychofreak”, the project's lead single, is a catchy, emotional and rhythmic song that's sure to find a home on radio.

