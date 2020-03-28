3 tips for the perfect lockdown playlist

The thought of having to stay indoors for 2 days is daunting for most people.

What will you do all day, what will you watch, how will you keep yourself busy and healthy.

The questions are endless and as the time falls on us, anxiety kicks in.





One of the best ways to keep yourself busy, thinking and to guard off negative thoughts is by listening to music. Now depending on who you live with, this could be a party for one, a party for you and your cat or for everyone else you live with.





Here are some tips to put together the perfect playlist to get you through the next 21 days.





1. Tailor the Playlist to Your Guests and Setting





Because it is your playlist and you are starting it from the beginning, you have control over the vibe, tempo, theme, and all the ebbs and flows that come with it.





Think who your playlist is for (whether just you or your family, housemates) and work from there. Remember, this is not for a real party with hundreds of guests so you can have as much fun as you want to.





2. Mix it up





Now, of course, we all have our absolutely favourite genre of music and let anyone say anything negative about it and we are ready to fight them.





However, now more than ever could be the perfect time to mix things up and start listening to that genre you don’t usually listen to. You might be surprised.





3. Add a few classics





As much as I love amapiano and afro-beats, there are a few classics my father danced to in his day that really put me in a good mood. You can’t go wrong with a classic. So add some Luther Vandross to your AKA and Cassper and don’t forget some Whitney Houston with a little bit of Beyoncé .



