5 hottest music collabs of 2021

The past 12 months saw some of the biggest names in music collaborate to make some of the most successful songs of the year. And where there were no big stars, there was in the introduction to new rising stars who have made clear their gameplan.

See our list of the hottest collabs of 2021 below: Siyathandana - Cassper Nyovest ft. Boohle and Abidoza Cassper Nyovest's “Siyathandana” has been a must-have for any party held in Mzansi over the past year.

The rapper has had several hits throughout his successful career, but none have dominated local radio charts like the amapiano-influenced “Siyathandana”. Not bad for a hip hop star trying his luck at a new genre. While Cassper came through with an impressive verse, it's talented vocalist Boohle who well and truly stole the show here.

At the time of writing, the video is sitting on a whopping 11 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most viewed South Africa music videos of the year. It was also announced as the most viewed song on TikTok. Asibe Happy - Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa ft. Ami Faku If you were to go onto Instagram right now, chances are someone is using their song in their story or in their reel. It’s become extremely popular over the past few weeks and is the party song of December.

This feel-good song sees talented vocalist Ami Faku deliver her typically angelic, airy vocals on one of the Scorpion Kings' most musical productions yet. “Asibe Happy” means "let's be happy" in isiZulu, and that's exactly how it's been making music lovers across the country, and indeed the continent, feel. Osama - Zakes Bantwini ft. Kasango

Award-winning producer, DJ and record executive Zakes Bantwini needs no introduction. Since exploding onto the scene a decade ago with the Black Coffee-assisted single “Juju”, Zakes has been a fixture on the SA dance music scene. His decision to go against the grain and stick to dance music even as amapiano took over has paid off with the massive success of his latest single, “Osama”.

“Osama”, which features Kasango, has stood toe to toe with the biggest amapiano hits over the past few months and has been the most played song on South African radio since its release a few months ago, according to Radio Monitor. Peaches - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon It was released through Def Jam Recordings on March 19, 2021, as the fifth single from Bieber's sixth studio album, “Justice”, along with the album. Bieber, Caesar, and Giveon wrote the song.

“Peaches” debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, giving Bieber his seventh number-one hit on the chart, while it became Caesar and Giveon's first number-one. Elsewhere, the song topped simultaneously both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US. Mood - Wizkid ft. Buju You’d be hard-pressed to find another song from anywhere across the continent that better encapsulates a feeling of euphoria than Wizkid’s “Mood”.