Abathandwa Musical Group has released a new single called ’Thina Sonke’

Adding to the anticipation surrounding their newest hit, 'Thina Sonke', Abathandwa took to Instagram on Friday, July 5, to announce the release of the single along with its accompanying music video.

Acclaimed South African musical group Abathandwa has recently added another hit to their collection with the release of their newest single, titled 'Thina Sonke'.

In a double dose of excitement, the acclaimed group also revealed that their second single, entitled 'Udondolo Lwami', is scheduled for release on July 26, giving fans an early glimpse into the group's upcoming musical offerings.

Marking a significant milestone in their musical journey, Abathandwa also revealed their plans to release a new album on August 2. Featuring eight tracks, including the recently released 'Thina Sonke' and the forthcoming 'Udondolo Lwami', the album promises to be a blessing for fans and music lovers alike.

“Mr 2010 has said it himself, the album is coming out on the 2nd of August but before that we will bless you with 2 singles starting with Thina Sonke on July 5 then the 2nd single Udondolo Lwami Revisited on the 26th of July. Thank you.”