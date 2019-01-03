Burna Boy. Picture: Instagram

Nigerian stars Burna Boy and Mr Eazi were announced on Thursday as part of the Coachella 2019 line-up taking place in California in April. This year the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is featuring Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande as headline acts with Solange, Kid Cudi, Aphex Twin, Janelle Monáe, Pusha-T, Blood Orange, Diplo as part of the stellar-line up.

Amid the celebrations following the full line-up announcement, Burna Boy took to social media to express his disappointment in how he does not "appreciate" the way his name was listed in the poster.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 'On the Low' hitmaker wrote: ''I really appreciate you. But I don't appreciate the way my name is written so small in your bill. I am an AFRICAN GIANT and will not be reduced to whatever that tiny writing means. Fix tings quick please.''

The post has since been deleted.

The annual music and arts festival returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California from April 12-14 and then for a second weekend from April 19-21.