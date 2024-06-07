Afro pop sensation Zakwethu drops joyful new single 'Igama Lam’

Afropop sensation Zakwethu has released a new single called ‘Igama Lam’ a lively celebration of joy and budding love. Zakwethu, real name Sanele Bright Ndlovu, on ‘Igama Lam’ sings about the thrill of a girl he's been eyeing, crushing on, and finally gets to know his full name.

The idea of the song was born from him having a crush on a lady he saw on Tik Tok and just wanted her to know his name. The song ‘Igama Lam’ is a commonly sang during traditional moments but Zakwethu added his own touch making the song his own. “After all this time of secretly admiring her, she finally knows my full name, and it's brought me immense happiness," said the musician. With its upbeat tempo and playful lyrics, ‘Igama Lami’ captures the excitement and happiness of newfound connection and romance.

Having discovered his passion for music at a young age, Zakwethu started singing gospel music at the age of 13 and his transition to a different genre in 2020 brought him national recognition. Collaborating with Linda Gcwensa, the duo released a soul-stirring single titled 'Happiness', which gained popularity across major radio stations. The track also found its way onto SABC 1's hit TV drama, 'Uzalo'. The singer is comfortable singing soft soulful music that expresses his God given talent and he is firmly finding his feet in the afro pop space. "My music is a mixture of gospel, afropop, maskandi and invumo."

In 2021, Zakwethu joined forces with Menzi Biyela and Tzeny to form The New Sound of SA aiming to revolutionise the local music scene. Their debut single, ‘Emqashweni’, became an instant hit, accumulating close to half a million streams on Spotify and YouTube. At the moment the group is not active as they pursue their various solo careers and Zakwethu is enjoying the journey, he has bookings in Botswana and Malawi which he is looking forward to.