Music lovers were in for a treat this Saturday, as they witnessed their favourite bands battle for the ultimate prize.
Now in its 3rd year in South Africa, Afropunk Battle Of The Bands competition traditionally selects one band as a winner, but in a shocking turn of events, two competing acts, Muneyi and Shameless were announced as this year's winners.
Following a rigorous process the two winning bands will be joining international and local acts as part of the Afropunk Joburg Festival taking place in December 30 and 31 at Constitution Hill.
Competing at the final Battle Of The Bands competition were Raspy, Muneyi, Shameless and Yanga Yaya. The finalists were selected through a public voting system hosted on Afropunk.com where fans got to vote for their favorite band, putting them a step closer to the finals.
Apart from performing at the Afropunk festival, the two upcoming bands will receive a prestigious distribution deal from Africa’s leading artist development hub, AFRICORI.