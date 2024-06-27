American singer Keyshia Cole is set to entertain South Africans on her tour

American singer, songwriter, television personality and actress Keyshia Cole will take to the stage for a limited series of concerts in September. The 'Keyshia Cole: Live in South Africa' tour will visit three cities - Cape Town, North West and Pretoria - giving fans the opportunity to experience her soul-stirring vocals and captivating stage presence.

According to a statement, this tour will kick off in Cape Town on Thursday, September 26, at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, then moves to Sun City, Super Bowl in the North West on Saturday, September 28. The tour will conclude on Sunday, September 29, in Pretoria at the SunBet Arena at Time Square. With a Grammy nomination and Billboard chart success under her belt, Cole is known for crafting heartfelt songs that delve into themes of love, heartbreak, and empowerment. Fans in South Africa are promised to expect a captivating concert, featuring hits like "Let It Go," "I Should Have Cheated," and "Nobody's Perfect“. The CEO of Glen21 Entertainment, Glen Netshipise, said they are excited to bring the phenomenal Cole to South Africa for the first time.

“We are thrilled to be bringing one of R&B’s finest performers Keyshia Cole to SA for the very first time,” says Netshipise. Netshipise also claimed that Cole’s music does not only resonate with audiences around the globe, but also mentioned that the artist has a huge following in the country. “Having witnessed her live, we know that her South African fans are in for a show to remember. Expect an unforgettable night of positive vibes, high energy and great soulful music - the perfect combination,” Netshipise added.