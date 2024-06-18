Anywhere In Your City reveals star-studded line-up for 2024 concert

By Cebolethu Shinga The popular ‘Anywhere In Your City’ annual concert has released a star-studded line-up for the 2024 edition of the concert that will take place on July 7 at People’s Park East, Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Anywhere In Your City is a leading entertainment company hosting afro house music events across African cities. They promote the genre and African culture by bringing people together through the power of music. The music festivals feature top DJs and musicians in iconic venues, creating a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere. In a post on Instagram, Anywhere In Your City has revealed the line-up for Anywhere Festival 2024. The line-up includes artists like Merlon, DJ Fresh, Morda, Oscar Mbo, Thakzin, Sun El Musician, Terance, Lemon & Herb, Bekzin Terris, Thandi Draai, Kaargo, Ladicate, Maphorisa, and Kabza De Small.

The announcement of the event’s line-up elicited joy from fans who gathered to social media to share their enthusiastic reactions. shalashala_elihle on Instagram said she was not even worried, the line up is fire. “Morda toooo?!!! Also so happy to see Kaargo there. uugh guys, siyabonga (thank you),” said iam_biancadlamini on Instagram.

However, several people expressed their frustration and disappointment with the line-up saying they were heartbroken by the exclusion of their preferred artists. melusi_ncube said: “I’m not impressed. Give us at least upcoming afrotech/deep house DJs.” On Instagram, cristable_moodley said: “Disappointed with this line up fr fr (for real)”.