‘Best album I’ve ever made’ - Garth Taylor’s ‘23’ dropping in 2024

South African singer-songwriter Garth Taylor’s career on the music scene has spanned more than two decades. The “Why” hitmaker is due to release a new album soon titled “23”, in reference to the 23 years since he first burst onto the charts.

One of the most poignant memories of Taylor’s career was being able to visit children’s homes as a celebrity, being able to bring the same kind of joy he felt when he too was a resident of a children’s home as a child. “I remember when I was in a children’s home, there was a celebrity that came with teddy bears for Christmas, and we were all jumping on him and taking photographs, and years later I was able to come full circle and do that... that has to be the number one high of my career,” Taylor said. Taylor opened up about his tragic childhood in an interview with Magic828’s Steven Taylor.

“I was taken away at a very early age. My mom was taken to a place of safety, and I was taken to a welfare home until I was 10 years old. I was able to come out, when my mom remarried, and that’s why I have this huge sense of giving back,” Taylor said. “My real father was an alcoholic, so anyone who knows me, they know I don’t drink. I don’t do drugs, I live a clean life. I’ve turned it all around and use it to do good, rather than an excuse to be a hooligan.” Taylor will be performing in Cape Town, where he has a huge fan base, this weekend.

“I’m always grateful for the support in Cape Town. You get to do some of the old favourites, and we’re going to do some of the new singles from the new album, which I’m excited about,” Taylor said. Taylor will be performing at Grandwest’s Hanover Street on Saturday, December 2. You can book tickets here. Taylor spoke fondly of the new album.

“I think it’s the best one I’ve ever... it’s my favourite one, let’s put it that way,” Taylor chuckled, “this could be the best album I’ve ever made, and I’m not just saying that.” Taylor’s first singles from the new album have been released to digital platforms, the first titled “Forever More”. Listen to the full interview with South African musician Garth Taylor here.