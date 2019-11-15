Big Machine Records denies blocking Taylor Swift from performing her old songs.
The company has responded after the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker claimed her former label have put plans for a proposed Netflix documentary and her performance at the American Music Awards (AMAs) in doubt because Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta won't allow the use of her old material.
Taylor has said the pair want her to stop her criticism of Scooter taking over Big Machine from Scott, and to drop plans to re-record her back catalogue to work around the ownership of the master recordings.
However, in a statement the company has said: "At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere. Since Taylor's decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honour all of her requests to license her catalogue to third parties as she promotes her current record in which we do not financially participate."
Big Machine alleges that Taylor "has admitted to contractually owing millions of dollars and multiple assets" to the company, and the statement claims both sides have been holding talks to find an amicable resolution to the issue.