Burna Boy collaborates with TitoM and Yuppe on remix of award-winning viral ‘Tshwala Bam’

Musicians TitoM and Yuppe have dropped the remix to their global hit song ‘Tshwala Bam’ featuring Nigerian superstar Burna Boy. Thato Mathobela, known as TitoM, and Bongani Sibanyoni, famously known as Yuppe, have become the hottest Mzansi duo.

Their collaboration with S.N.E (Sinenhlanhla Sibanyoni) and EeQue has made them not only household, but international names. For the remix, EeQue is not featured, it’s not uncommon for an artist to not be featured on a remix. Fans were left very shook when Blxckie wasn’t on the remix for K.O’s banger ‘Sete’. ‘Tshwala Bam’ is the biggest amapiano song of 2024 thus far, winning Best Viral Challenge at the Metro FM Music Awards and has over 24 million streams on Spotify.

Burna Boy and the duo have been teasing the song's release for a hot minute teasing excitement among fans. A video of Burna Boy in the studio, certainly raised eyebrows. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burna Boy (@burnaboygram) This isn't Burna Boy’s first time putting his imprint on a viral hit song from Mzansi, he also did a remix to Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode’s ‘Jerusalema’. On ‘Tshwala Bam’, Burna Boy flexes his muscles over the playful beat. Officially released in February, the song went viral within weeks and an infectious dance video with the perfect moves propelled the song into a viral success.

The dance challenge sparked on TikTok went viral globally with international stars such as Jason Derulo, Les Twins, Chris Brown and Kai Cenat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maphepha Ndaba (@maphepha_ndaba) ‘Tshwala Bam’ is currently the first South African song in three years to hit number 1 on Apple Music in Nigeria without a Nigerian artist feature. The song has been streamed over 100 million times across all music platforms to date, and the accompanying dance challenge has garnered over 11.5 billion views on TikTok.