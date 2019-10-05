Busiswa and Sho Madjozi light up the Rocking The Daisies main stage









Busiswa performing at Rocking The Daisies 2019. Picture: Jamal Grootboom International and local acts performed their hearts out at Rocking The Daisies 2019 in Cloof Wine Estate, Darling over the weekend. This year's Rocking The Daisies line up didn't disappoint with multiple stages featuring a wide variety of DJs and music artists. The standouts from the weekend included Sho Madjozi, Busiswa, Shekhinah and Rouge. Shekhinah performing at Rocking The Daisies. Picture: Theolin Tembo The "Idhom" rapper brought her usual high energy and performed her hits such as "Huku", "Wakanda Forever" and the song currently taking over the nation "John Cena". She also teased one song that is still to be released during her set.

The "My Name Is" rapper, Busiswa, also had festival attendees on their feet with fan favourites such as "Banomoya", "Midnight Starring" and her song with Beyoncé from "The Lion King: The Gift", "My Power".

This year J&B also partnered with several influencers including Ntsikelelo Meslani more commonly known as Lelo What's Good who had a surprise set at one of the stages.

Lelo What's Good performing his set at Rocking The Daisies. Picture: Jamal Grootboom

Speaking about why he decided to work with J&B for Rocking The Daisies he said: I think that J&B speaks to me personally since I started with eventing and they really helped me out with Vogue Nights. I did Vogue Nights Jozi the first time at J&B Hive, so they really helpful in getting me through that journey and supporting me. "

This is also Lelo's first time at Rocking The Daisies and said that it's been "amazing" and that he thinks it's a great way to gather away from the city and network as well.

Other acts that also performed at the annual festival included Russ, UK artist Giggs and The 1975.