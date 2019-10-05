International and local acts performed their hearts out at Rocking The Daisies 2019 in Cloof Wine Estate, Darling over the weekend.
This year's Rocking The Daisies line up didn't disappoint with multiple stages featuring a wide variety of DJs and music artists.
The standouts from the weekend included Sho Madjozi, Busiswa, Shekhinah and Rouge.
The "Idhom" rapper brought her usual high energy and performed her hits such as "Huku", "Wakanda Forever" and the song currently taking over the nation "John Cena". She also teased one song that is still to be released during her set.