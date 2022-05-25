Busiswa, Davido and D’banj announced as part of YouTube’s ‘Africa Day Concert’ line-up

The highly anticipated YouTube Africa Day Concert 2022 have announced the next global wave of talent set to take the stage by storm at the upcoming concert. Artists on the line-up include South African “SBWL“ hitmaker Busiswa and singer and dancer Kamo Mpela, together with Nigerian superstars, Davido, Dbanj and Yemi Alade.

Story continues below Advertisement

The other stars on the bill are Ckay (Nigeria), Drizilik (Sierra Leone), Innoss'B (Congo), Mayorkun (Nigeria), Reekado Banks (Nigeria) and Zuchu (Tanzania). Like previous editions, the Africa Day Concert will be hosted by the Golden Globe and SAG award winner Idris Elba. The annual concert pays musical homage to Africa, showcasing its vibrant African music stars and seeks to bring Africans and the Diaspora together to celebrate a continent that is home to more than 1.5 billion people and its spawning new ways of artistic expression.

The concert will stream on YouTube on May 25 at 7pm. Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, said the concert promises show-stopping performances from talented African music stars. “YouTube as a platform has been a mainline for connecting African artists to people all around the world, and the Africa Day Concert is an opportunity to reaffirm YouTube’s support for African artists as they showcase the vibrant sounds and culture that makes Africa truly unique”, said Okosi.