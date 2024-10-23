Cape Town boy band De Ja Vu’s emotional return to stage

By Zurina Morgan In the vibrant tapestry of Cape Town’s music scene, the story of the boy band De Ja Vu is woven with threads of love, loss, and resilience. As they prepare for their upcoming shows at the Joseph Stone Auditorium on November 8 and 9, the atmosphere is charged with nostalgia and excitement. This performance is not merely a show; it is a tribute to their shared history, family ties, and the memories that have shaped them into the artists they are today.

The emotional journey of De Ja Vu was poignantly articulated by Taurik Blignaught, who reflected on their humble beginnings alongside his brother Reza, their late brother Ashraf, and their friend Adnaan Van Heerden. Taurik's voice trembled with raw emotion as he recounted the unwavering support from their father, Kashif Blignaught, who nurtured their talent and instilled profound pride in them. “I remember watching us sing and play music with our dad, whose eyes shone with love and admiration for his boys,” Taurik shared, his tears flowing freely as he recalled those cherished moments. Taurik spoke fondly of their father, Kashif Blignaught, calling him the main support structure in their journey. “Luckily for us, he was into music,” Taurik explained.

Kashif was not only their biggest supporter but also deeply involved in the technical side, creating backing tracks and guiding the band’s development. However, like many fathers, teaching his own sons sometimes led to spirited debates. Taurik recalled one such moment with a smile: “The first song he gave us was ‘Guantanamera,’ but I didn’t like it at all. I was always the one challenging my dad.” Despite Taurik’s initial resistance, Kashif insisted, and after much back-and-forth, Taurik finally gave in. “Eventually, I said, okay, let’s do ‘Guantanamera’. And that was our very first hit on stage.”

The song became an instant success, and their unique choreography for the song, affectionately called "the karrentjie (little car)", quickly gained popularity across Cape Town. “Wherever we went, children would mimic the moves in the streets,” Taurik added with pride. Their grandmother, Eileen, also played a vital role in their upbringing, often expressing her pride in them to me. Their mother’s playful banter kept the boys grounded as they navigated the challenges of growing up in Cape Town. Family was central to De Ja Vu’s story, not just in the support from Kashif but also in the love and care of their grandmother, Eileen. Taurik shared a particularly emotional memory of her role in the band’s early days.

“My granny used to make our clothes,” he recalled. Eileen, along with her sister, would hand-sew outfits for the band in Observatory, ensuring the boys always looked their best on stage. “I’ll never forget one night when she excitedly showed me our completed outfit, but I wasn’t happy with it. I don’t even know why, but she felt so down because of my reaction. That’s a moment I’ll never forget,” Taurik said, his voice filled with emotion. Despite his initial dissatisfaction, the outfit went on to become iconic, showcased in many of the band’s photos. “We received the greatest comments for that outfit,” Taurik reflected, smiling at the memory of how Eileen's hard work left a lasting impression as he reflected on the deep bond he shared with his grandmother.

A pivotal moment in their journey occurred during a District Six carnival when Adnaan bravely stepped onto the stage, marking the beginning of De Ja Vu's destiny. Taurik expressed heartfelt gratitude for that defining moment and for his father’s encouragement, which ultimately led to their first hit song. The memories of children in Cape Town mimicking their choreography filled him with pride, underscoring the band’s deep-rooted connection to their community. Reza echoed Taurik's sentiments, emphasising that music is a powerful means of expression and connection. “Music is not just an art form; it’s a way to tell stories and connect with others,” he said. Faseeg, another band member, shared that music has been his passion since childhood, while Shameem, a former solo artist who recently joined the band, spoke candidly about how music saved him from a tumultuous path.