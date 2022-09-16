Clean Bandit tease James Arthur collaboration

Clean Bandit have a James Arthur collaboration on the way. The pop trio – comprising Grace Chatto, Jack Patterson and Luke Patterson – have a number of “future-facing pop” records on the way, including yet-to-be-released collaborations with Central Cee, Burna Boy, Ckay and Omah Lay.

And they have also have been in the studio with former “X Factor” stars James and Ella Henderson. Speaking to “The Sun” newspaper’s Bizarre column, Chatto said: “We were in the studio with Central Cee recently which was really exciting and we have a song with James Arthur that should be coming out. “We’ve made a few songs with Ella Henderson with James. She’s incredible. We got together rec­ent­l­y and wrote loads of songs together.”

The “Rather Be” hitmakers have agreed with their label to release a new song every six weeks after years of feeling restricted. The cellist explained: “The last few years have been a little bit difficult in terms of being able to release what we wanted. “But now we’ve decided we’re going to release something every six weeks and the label has agreed to that so it means we can get out so many more songs which will be a lot more fun.

“We are writing songs every day but last year we only had one song out. “We couldn’t keep doing that.” They just dropped the French The Kid and Rema-featuring Afrobeats tune “Sad Girls”.

French The Kid previously provided a verse on a version of Clean Bandit’s 2021 track “Drive”. As for Rema, he had just 24 hours to lay down his part on “Sad Girls”, which was nailed at 5am and blew the “Rockabye” hitmakers away. The tune was the follow-up to February’s A7S-featuring “Everything But You”.

